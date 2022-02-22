Compound Trading Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Compound coin can currently be bought for $113.02 or 0.00296528 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $744.33 million and approximately $55.82 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,585,768 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

