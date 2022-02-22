Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Computer Task Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.640-$0.720 EPS.

CTG traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,910. The stock has a market cap of $132.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Computer Task Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Computer Task Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

