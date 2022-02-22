Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.640-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.04 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Computer Task Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,512. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.53. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.41 million, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTG. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Computer Task Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

