Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 86.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,357,000 after acquiring an additional 111,190 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 10,245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 76,127 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 68,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,508 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

CMTL stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.38 million, a P/E ratio of 410.28 and a beta of 1.61.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.16%.

Comtech Telecommunications Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

