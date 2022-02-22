Conflux Network Hits Market Cap of $280.11 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,555.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.43 or 0.06908199 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.91 or 0.00282016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00015396 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.34 or 0.00770419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00069545 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.33 or 0.00389638 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.07 or 0.00218526 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

