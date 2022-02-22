CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will announce $235.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $234.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $236.60 million. CONMED posted sales of $232.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.45 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

In related news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CONMED by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,534,000 after buying an additional 75,933 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CONMED by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in CONMED by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CONMED by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in CONMED by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $139.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.80. CONMED has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $159.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.86, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

