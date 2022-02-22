Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $220.35

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $220.35 and last traded at $220.35, with a volume of 9 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.35.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -734.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -920.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

