Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Up 4.9%

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)’s share price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.41 and last traded at $28.37. Approximately 16,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 377,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROAD. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,338,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,018,000 after buying an additional 16,855 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 6,682.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,931 shares during the last quarter. SunTx Capital Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. SunTx Capital Management Corp. now owns 814,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,967,000 after purchasing an additional 114,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,419,000 after buying an additional 41,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc. is a civil infrastructure company

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects, paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement, site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems, mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA, and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

