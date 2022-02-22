Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,000. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF comprises about 42.4% of Consultiva Wealth Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. owned about 0.22% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,274,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 720,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,246,000 after purchasing an additional 45,060 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.90. 110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,212. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $30.62 and a 12 month high of $32.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79.

