Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Major Shareholder Acquires $97,916.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $97,916.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Black Diamond Capital Manageme also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 4,569 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,253.82.

On Monday, February 14th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 54,690 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $587,917.50.

On Friday, February 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 243,933 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,456,405.31.

On Friday, February 4th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 7,362 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,362.36.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 4,020 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,335.60.

On Monday, January 24th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 20,426 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $206,506.86.

On Thursday, January 20th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 13,504 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $143,547.52.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 17,844 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,681.72.

On Thursday, January 13th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 3,721 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $39,293.76.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 5,301 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $55,872.54.

NASDAQ:CPSS traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,608. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The firm has a market cap of $231.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 628.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.