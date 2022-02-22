ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WISH. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, CFO Ying Vivian Liu sold 103,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $248,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $62,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 846,603 shares of company stock worth $2,467,586. Corporate insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the third quarter worth $54,000. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WISH stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 31,307,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,782,529. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

