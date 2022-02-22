Contrasting TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) and Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Orange pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Orange and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange $48.28 billion 0.69 $5.51 billion N/A N/A TALKTALK TELECO/ADR $1.99 billion 0.78 $194.52 million $0.34 20.00

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

Orange has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orange and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange N/A N/A N/A TALKTALK TELECO/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Orange and TALKTALK TELECO/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange 2 6 1 0 1.89 TALKTALK TELECO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Orange shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Orange beats TALKTALK TELECO/ADR on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

