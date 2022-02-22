Contrasting Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) and Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Vita Coco alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vita Coco and Constellation Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vita Coco 0 0 8 0 3.00 Constellation Brands 0 6 13 0 2.68

Vita Coco currently has a consensus target price of $18.86, suggesting a potential upside of 71.90%. Constellation Brands has a consensus target price of $271.17, suggesting a potential upside of 25.63%. Given Vita Coco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Constellation Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Vita Coco and Constellation Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A Constellation Brands -0.56% 15.03% 7.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vita Coco and Constellation Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Constellation Brands $9.36 billion 4.38 $2.00 billion ($0.30) -719.50

Constellation Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Vita Coco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Vita Coco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Constellation Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Vita Coco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Constellation Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Vita Coco on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vita Coco

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc. engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points. The Corporate Operations and Other segment comprise costs of executive management, corporate development, corporate finance, human resources, internal audit, investor relations, legal, public relations, and information technology. The Canopy segment consists of canopy equity method Investments. The company was founded by Marvin Sands in 1945 and is headquartered in Victor, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.