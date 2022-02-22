Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 95.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547,634 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $24,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 6.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 48,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.9% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 38,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at $76,000. 54.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLRS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.41.

Shares of VLRS opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 2.70. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

