Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Stock Price Down 3%

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) shares fell 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.74. 14,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 30,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSDF. CIBC began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

