Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNVY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Convey Holding Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNVY. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,263,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,012,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,259,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,885,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,450,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNVY opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.38. Convey Holding Parent has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

