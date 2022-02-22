Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Corby Spirit and Wine’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
TSE:CSW.A traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.41. 22,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,215. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.00. Corby Spirit and Wine has a 12 month low of C$16.50 and a 12 month high of C$19.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$495.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.
