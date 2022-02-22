Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.26

Corning Natural Gas Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:CNIG) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and traded as high as $24.33. Corning Natural Gas shares last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 36,600 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $75.03 million, a P/E ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Get Corning Natural Gas alerts:

Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter. Corning Natural Gas had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.96%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Corning Natural Gas’s payout ratio is currently 127.09%.

About Corning Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CNIG)

Corning Natural Gas Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of natural gas and electric. The company operates through the following segments: Gas Company, Pike, Leatherstocking Companies, and Holding Company. The Gas Company segment offers gas on a commodity and transportation basis to its customers in the Southern Tier of New York State.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.