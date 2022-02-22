Cortex 1-Day Volume Reaches $7.29 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. In the last week, Cortex has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000650 BTC on major exchanges. Cortex has a market cap of $47.13 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cortex Profile

Cortex is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 191,068,417 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

