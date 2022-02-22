Cosmos (OTCMKTS:COSM) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.15. 2,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 7,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.96.

Cosmos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COSM)

Cosmos Holdings, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the importation, exportation, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It is also involved in the research and development of its business units, and acquisition of pharmaceutical companies. The firm offers over-the-counter drugs, branded and generic medicines, and dietary and vitamin supplements.

