CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.950-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.CoStar Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.270-$0.280 EPS.

CoStar Group stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,184,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,259. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 108.43, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group has a one year low of $62.69 and a one year high of $101.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average of $81.09.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CoStar Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 698,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,210,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CoStar Group by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 692,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,768,000 after purchasing an additional 283,942 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in CoStar Group by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,079,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CoStar Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.