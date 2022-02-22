CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.950-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.CoStar Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.270-$0.280 EPS.
CoStar Group stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,184,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,259. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 108.43, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group has a one year low of $62.69 and a one year high of $101.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average of $81.09.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.86.
About CoStar Group
CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.
