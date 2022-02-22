CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-$1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.145-$2.165 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.950-$1.020 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.86.

Shares of CSGP traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,551. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.08, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $62.69 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

