CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.270-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$515 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.71 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.950-$1.020 EPS.
Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,171,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,932. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $62.69 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.84 and a 200 day moving average of $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 108.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.86.
CoStar Group Company Profile
CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.
