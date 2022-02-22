Covalent Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.01 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, Covalent has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. Covalent has a market cap of $88.62 million and $2.01 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000915 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042787 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.95 or 0.06874496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,923.60 or 0.99812765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00046856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00049913 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

