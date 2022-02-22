Covesting Market Capitalization Reaches $5.36 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. Covesting has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and $209,323.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covesting coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000837 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00036752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00108502 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting (COV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 18,896,195 coins and its circulating supply is 16,916,195 coins. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

Covesting Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

