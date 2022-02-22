Cowen Begins Coverage on Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $16.39.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

