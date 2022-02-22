CPChain (CPC) Price Tops $0.0056 on Major Exchanges

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, CPChain has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. CPChain has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $657,208.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.00243233 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013912 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004281 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000825 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00021702 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000169 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.