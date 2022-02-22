Cream (CRM) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Cream has a market cap of $15,473.75 and approximately $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cream has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,120.07 or 1.00014146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00065561 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.97 or 0.00243924 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00014037 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00144101 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.00296528 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004326 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

