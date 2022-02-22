Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Trading Down 4.2%

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.59. 206,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 583,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creatd during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Creatd in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creatd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Creatd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Creatd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creatd, Inc empowers creators, brands, and entrepreneurs through its technology and partnership. The company’s proprietary technology platforms and complementary digital businesses include Vocal for Brands, Seller’s Choice, and the intellectual property inherent in Vocal’s owned and operated digital communities and future acquisitions.

