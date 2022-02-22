CREDIT (CREDIT) Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $194,144.75 and $57,309.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

