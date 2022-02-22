Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 496.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,415 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,719 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.94) to €4.40 ($5.00) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

SAN stock opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

