Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 1,856.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after buying an additional 2,667,609 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 9.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $32,726,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

