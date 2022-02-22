Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of CBIZ worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in CBIZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in CBIZ by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CBIZ by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in CBIZ by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter.

CBZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $41.01.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

