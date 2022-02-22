Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,319 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.10% of Talos Energy worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 133,760 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 383.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 138,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 109,880 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Talos Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 282,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Talos Energy by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

TALO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $995.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $45,364.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,784,531 shares of company stock valued at $63,581,038 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

