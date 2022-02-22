Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,618 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Hawaiian worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HA. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,338,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,656 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,518,000 after acquiring an additional 388,267 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after buying an additional 256,850 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 193,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,239,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian stock opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.07. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.91.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.40%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.71) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 230.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

In other news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

