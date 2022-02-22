Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,922 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,786 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSII. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $3,866,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,079,000 after purchasing an additional 144,339 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,660,352 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSII opened at $18.82 on Tuesday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $763.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.17.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $59.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSII has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.43 per share, with a total value of $46,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,067 shares of company stock worth $111,794 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

