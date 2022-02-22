Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,206 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Interface worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Interface by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,292,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,770,000 after acquiring an additional 346,236 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Interface by 2,035.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 253,784 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,225,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,247,000 after acquiring an additional 185,733 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interface in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,599,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Interface by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,318,000 after acquiring an additional 91,463 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interface alerts:

TILE stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.87. Interface, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TILE. Raymond James raised Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.