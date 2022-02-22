Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,027 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $86.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $193.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.80. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.34 and a one year high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

