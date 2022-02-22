Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,056 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,190 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of IAMGOLD worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 787,457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 257,528 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 113,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,485,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,733,000 after buying an additional 252,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,577 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 54,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IAG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, lifted their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

