Credit Suisse AG Has $1.07 Million Stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,665 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.34. The company has a market cap of $978.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

