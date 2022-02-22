Credit Suisse AG Has $1.09 Million Stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.05% of Ping Identity worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PING. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 109,590.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.94.

Ping Identity Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.