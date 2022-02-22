Credit Suisse AG Has $1.10 Million Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Materion worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Materion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Materion by 435.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Materion by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

MTRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Materion stock opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.22. Materion Co. has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Materion had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $397.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

