Credit Suisse AG Has $1.10 Million Stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,899 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,890,000 after buying an additional 3,060,727 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,527,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,669,000 after buying an additional 3,319,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after buying an additional 702,485 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after buying an additional 17,637 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 663,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,119,000 after buying an additional 271,283 shares during the period. 4.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRUB opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($133.28) to GBX 6,100 ($82.96) in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,632 ($117.39) to GBX 6,527 ($88.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($100.64) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.29.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

