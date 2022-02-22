Credit Suisse AG Has $1.11 Million Position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth $95,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 65.0% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech by 24.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BNR opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $849.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of -1.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

