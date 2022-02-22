Credit Suisse AG Has $1.11 Million Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Cohu worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Cohu during the third quarter worth about $30,216,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1,500.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 847,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 794,979 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,041,000 after purchasing an additional 495,304 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,635,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,566,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,198,000 after purchasing an additional 291,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.90. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COHU. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

