Credit Suisse AG Has $1.13 Million Position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,693 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $31.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BHLB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

