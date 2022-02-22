Credit Suisse AG Has $1.15 Million Stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 334.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 88,205 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 485,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 108,191.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group in the second quarter valued at $2,580,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group in the third quarter valued at $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP Group alerts:

In other news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 6,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total value of $231,731.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRP stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.63.

Several research firms have commented on BRP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.