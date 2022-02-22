Credit Suisse AG Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,982 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.09% of Oceaneering International worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,594,000 after acquiring an additional 107,988 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 330,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 61,136 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,593,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OII opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.95. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.51 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

