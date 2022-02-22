Credit Suisse AG Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

