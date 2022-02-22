Credit Suisse AG Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of TriCo Bancshares worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 105,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TCBK stock opened at $44.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average is $42.98. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $51.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.